Retarget your Website Visitors via FB Messenger
Acquire subscribers. Send intelligent cart recovery messages.
Acquire Subscribers
ShopBot's Opt-in prompt offers your website visitors a seamless way to receive messages via Messenger. Upon opt in, the user receives a welcome message in Messenger.
Send Cart & Browse Abandonment Messages
Send hyper-personalized Cart & Browse Abandonment messages to your website visitors in Messenger.
Send blast messages to all subscribers or a Segment
ShopBot enables you to segment your subscribers based on their website activity.
Intelligent User Interactions
Add Intelligent Interactions to your marketing messages. These are additional interactive buttons that are highly engaging and personalized. Users can interact with these interactions to discover more products relevant to them based on their behavior. They can continue interacting as long as they want. Examples include Similar Products, Add to Favorite, Trending Products, New Arrivals etc.
More Features
Unique Coupon Codes
Send unique coupon codes to your bot users whenever they initiate a conversation. Alternatively, your users can even request a coupon code.
UTM Tags
ShopBot appends UTM parameters to all external link clicks enabling you to identify website traffic from Messenger.